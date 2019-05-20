Chirk sporting legend's FA Cup pocket watch up for auction

The player, who was born in Chirk near Oswestry, played for both Manchester City and Manchester United and won 48 caps for his country.

The pocket watch was presented to Meredith for winning the FA Cup in 1903-04.

Meredith retired from football at the age of 47 in 1924, making him City's oldest ever player.

He is honoured in the hall of fame at the City of Manchester Stadium and the English Football Hall of Fame.

The timepiece will be sold at a Football in Focus and Sports Memorabilia Auction at Hansons Auctioneers in Derbyshire on August 22.

Owner, Sheila Stevenson, 87, said she had had no idea of it's value.

Half a century ago Mrs Stevenson, from Leicestershire, took her son Simon's watch to a jeweller's to be cleaned and it was then that an inscription was revealed reading "Presented to W. Meredith, Manchester City FC, to commemorate winning the English Cup (FA Cup), 1903-1904."

Neither of them football fans, neither Mrs Stevenson or her son realised its significance and it was put away in a drawer for years.

It was only when she took it out to show a friend who supports Manchester United that he explained how important the watch was.

The auctioneers say that the item has phenomenal sporting pedigree.

Meredith played for 27 seasons in the Football League, at clubs including both Manchester City and Manchester United, from 1892 to 1924, scoring 176 goals in 740 league and cup appearances.

He could have played more games for Wales but his home clubs would not let him turn out if the international coincided with league games.