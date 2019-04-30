Son awaits sentence over home damage

Christian Wright, 21, appeared from custody at a weekend sitting of North East Wales Magistrates' Court at Mold on Saturday.He admitted that he damaged a back door and a fence belonging to Amanda Wright at John Street in Chirk, on Thursday .

That put him in breach of a conditional discharge for a public order offence and two counts of criminal damage which also involved his family.

The case was adjourned for sentence on Wednesday.

He was bailed in the meantime on condition that he lives at his girlfriend's home in Shotton and observes a curfew there.

He is not to contact his mother and he is not to enter the Wrexham County Borough Council area which includes Chirk.