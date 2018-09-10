Serious RTC on Chirk Bank

The crash involved a white van and a grey VW Passat outside The Bridge Inn at Chirk Bank shortly after 8.45pm, with both vehicles extensively damaged and all occupants suffering a variety of injuries.

The driver of the van sustained a broken leg and facial injuries, and all involved were taken to the Royal Shrewsbury Hospital.

The crash scene. Photo: Dave Wagg.

Officers from West Mercia Police were in attendance, along with West Midland Ambulance Service.

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Crews from Wellington and Oswestry spent an hour and a half at the scene, cutting free four people.

Police are appealing for witnesses who may have seen either vehicle prior to the collision which occurred at approximately.

Anyone with information should contact PC Wagg at Oswestry Police Station on 101. Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 or at crimestoppers-uk.org