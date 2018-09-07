Chirk railway station to get major upgrade

A new operator, KeolisAmey, has been contracted to operate the Wales and Borders rail service for the next 15 years, taking over from Arriva Trains Wales in October.

The company will work with Transport for Wales, the not-for-profit company set up by the Welsh Government.

Assembly Member Ken Skates spoke to passengers about the new Wales rail franchise during a campaign day at Ruabon station, which is also being upgraded.

The Clwyd South AM attended the event at Ruabon Station as part of National Rail Campaign Day which aimed to explain some of the benefits Wales’s new rail operator will bring when it takes over from Arriva next month.

He said: “In the coming years, the Welsh Labour Government will deliver a ground-breaking transformation of transport across Wales. It’s extremely exciting and we had a great response from passengers at Ruabon Station, which will undergo a significant upgrade – along with Wrexham General and Chirk.”

The upgrades of Chirk and Ruabon stations are part of a £200m modernisation programme. Changes will also include a new hourly Liverpool to Llandudno/ Shrewsbury service and a new Liverpool-Cardiff train stopping at Wrexham.

Half-price concessionary fares are being extended to Welsh 16-18 year-olds and there will be refunds for delays over 15 minutes and penalties for the operator if passengers have to stand for longer than 20 minutes.

Clwyd South MP Susan Elan Jones said she was continuing to lobby the UK Government at Westminster to improve disabled access at Ruabon Station.

She said: “Improving infrastructure and access at our railway stations is the responsibility of Government at Westminster, which is why I have repeatedly stood up in the House of Commons and called for investment locally. Last year I presented a petition collected by the wonderful Friends of Ruabon calling on the UK Government to act and support our cause.”