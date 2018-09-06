Kronospan drop-in session

It is calling on residents to attend a drop-in session to give their views.

The NRW has been asked under a Welsh Government Directive of March 2018 to take over full regulation of Kronospan Ltd.

Until now it has been a shared responsibility with Wrexham County Borough Council.

The factory has applied to vary its environmental permit, required to transfer activities that are regulated by Wrexham County Borough Council to NRW.

The application covers wood processing and log yard activities, manufacturing medium density fibre and particle/strand board and operating biomass boilers.

A proposal for a new strand board production line also forms part of the application.

The drop-in session will be held on September 19 September from 2pm-8pm, at Chirk Parish Hall so that people can learn more about the application and give their views.

Lyndsey Rawlinson, North East Wales Manager for NRW said: “We only issue an environmental permit to a company if we are completely satisfied its detailed plans make it clear that it can operate safely, without harming the environment or local communities.

“As part of this process we are now consulting with local people and relevant organisations. All relevant information raised during the consultation will be considered before we come to a decision.”

Information about the application to vary the permit and how to have your say can be found on the website naturalresources.wales or email permittingconsultations@naturalresourceswales.gov.uk for a copy of the applicatio

The closing date for the consultation is 19 October 2018.