It’s 30C so lets talk Christmas!

However it was even hotter for one girl who donned an elf costume to raise money for new Christmas lights in Chirk.

Chloe Davies took the community by storm last year turning into a real life ‘elf on the shelf’ while raising money for hampers for a community hospital.

Now she has returned to raise money for the new lights appeal, and held a big raffle at the Chirk community fun day.

She raised £257 through the raffle, and her mother Helen Pemberton said: “It was a brilliant day, the weather was fantastic and we raised a lot of money.

“It will all go to the lights appeal now which we are delighted with. It was an especially hot day for Chloe, and I was so proud of her.”

She first became known after posing in various local areas, and posting the pictures on Facebook.

For every like she got 50p was donated towards a hamper, and in the end a number of food hampers were donated to the Chirk Community Hospital.

Helen said they are unsure what they will do next but will be coming up with ideas soon.

She added: “We are not sure what to do next, but we know we want to stay local and do some good.”