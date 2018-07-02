Menu

Man airlifted to hospital after industrial estate fall

By Sue Austin | Chirk | News | Published:

A man was airlifted to hospital after he suffered serious injuries in a fall on an industrial estate in Chirk.

The land and air ambulance at Chirk

It is believe the man, who was airlifted to a major trauma centre, fell from a roof on the Canal Wood industrial estate.

The alarm was raised just before 8am on Sunday, with the air and land ambulances, paramedics and community first responder going to the scene.

Jamie Arrowsmith from West Midlands Ambulance said: "The man fell about 15ft and suffered multiple injuries.

"He received specialist trauma care at the scene before being airlifted to the Royal University Hospital in Stoke."

