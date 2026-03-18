Shropshire Council has been considering an application for the 18-hole adventure golf course on land at the Lion Quays, near Oswestry.

Images submitted with the planning application show a spectacular plan for the course - including a giant dinosaur, a lion, and a waterfall.

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The application was submitted by Moore Adventure Ltd, detailing how the plan would provide "Shropshire’s first Adventure Golf facility, which will be a high specification 18 hole course".

An artist's impression of how the course could look. Picture: Shropshire Council planning portal

Shropshire Council has now confirmed that the plan can go ahead.

A decision report on the proposal says the plan meets with the local and national planning policies.

It states: "The proposal is for the development of an 18-hole Adventure Golf course on a 0.14ha section of disused tarmac car park and grass verge.

An artist's impression of how the course could look. Picture: Shropshire Council planning portal

"The site is located within the grounds of the Lion Quays, a well-established hotel, spa and leisure destination positioned off the A5 near Oswestry.

"The area is semi-rural in character with a mix of tourism, commercial uses and open countryside.

"Therefore, the principle of developing this site for a tourism/leisure use is considered acceptable, subject to other relevant material considerations being met."

Planning officers also concluded there would be no negative impact on Henlle Hall Park, and that the lighting would avoid affecting drivers on the busy A5 which is next to the site.

The report states: "Officers consider that the introduction of low-level, directional, warm-tone lighting, secured by condition, would not constitute “insensitive high-level lighting” and that this could be specifically designed to avoid upward spill and minimise horizontal spread towards Henlle Hall Park.

"This would also help to avoid any impacts on driver safety on the adjacent A5."

One of the conditions of the plan is that the lighting does not impact the A5.

It states: "The external lighting shall be designed, installed and operated to avoid direct views of light sources and prevent unacceptable glare and obtrusive light levels to users of the A5 trunk road assessed in accordance with recognised industry guidance including the Institution of lighting professionals' "

Concluding that the plan should be allowed to go ahead the officers' report states: "The proposed development is appropriate in its design and scale and it will not have a detrimental impact upon the character and appearance of the surrounding area. Furthermore the proposal will not have an adverse impact upon the residential amenities of the neighbouring properties."