Delays as emergency services called to crash in Oswestry
Firefighters rushed to the scene of a crash in Oswestry on Friday afternoon.
By Megan Jones
Published
The Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service was called to Lower Brook Street in Oswestry at around 3.33pm on Friday (March 13) following reports of a collision.
A spokesperson from the fire service said one crew had been dispatched to the scene from Oswestry fire station.
Live traffic data at around 4pm showed that drivers were facing delays around the site of the crash - on Upper Church Street, Upper Brook Street, Church Street and Lower Brook Street.
West Mercia Police and West Midlands Ambulance Service have been approached for comment.