Oswestry-based Shropshire PCAS (Peer Counselling Advocacy Service) issued an appeal for help late last year, saying it would have to close its doors permanently by December unless urgent funding was found.

The ‘super-human fundraising efforts’ from the local community, funders, businesses and past and present clients means that the deadline for closure was avoided and people have been supported into the new year - but the fight to stay open goes on and more funds will need to be raised to ensure the charity’s future long-term beyond this month.

Shropshire PCAS has been a lifeline to more than 11,000 disabled and vulnerable adults across Shropshire and Telford and Wrekin for more than 30 years with advocates and volunteers at its Oswestry base working with clients who often have no one else to turn to.

Tarrah Lewis, business development manager, with Simon Arthur, Shropshire PCAS charity manager

The charity supports clients, most of whom live alone and have no family support, through complex issues including housing problems, safeguarding concerns, social care access, energy bills, and health challenges. But rising demand and limited funding has pushed the charity’s frontline advocacy service to breaking point.

Funding totalling more than £100,000 has been won from Wesleyan Foundation Winter of Giving Fund, Severn Trent Community Fund, Woodroffe Benton Foundation, P B Dumbell Charitable Trust, Garfield Weston Foundation and a private donation, along with various donations from clients past and present.

Simon Arthur, manager of Shropshire PCAS, said: “We were very much in last-chance saloon when we launched our fundraising campaign and have been completely blown away by the level of support we have received from the local community - it really has been a super-human fundraising effort and we couldn’t be more grateful.

“It just goes to show the level of support for the charity and the amazing work we are able to do with some of the most vulnerable people within our community. We are delighted to say that £100,000 has been raised in just a few short months.

“Our heartfelt thanks go out to everyone who has contributed, ensuring we can continue our much needed advocacy and support service for those who need it most.

“It means the first battle in our fight for survival has been won but unfortunately the war goes on and we still have to fight to reach our goal of securing our long-term future. We are currently looking for more funds to take the charity in its current format beyond March. We have exceptional advocates and a long waiting list of desperate clients so it is important we find the funds to carry on with as many advocates as possible.”

With this in mind the charity, based in Willow Street in Oswestry, has renewed its appeal to local businesses, organisations, and the wider community for financial support. Supporters can contribute via one-off donations, workplace fundraising efforts, CSR partnerships, or by selecting Shropshire PCAS as charity of the year in their business.

Mr Arthur said: “We have been saved for now thanks to donations from the community, past and current clients and businesses, something which is so vital to the people who rely on Shropshire PCAS as a lifeline - but we need to keep our fundraising efforts going so that we don’t lose this vital service.

“Without Shropshire PCAS, many of the most vulnerable people in our community will be left completely without support. We know that money is really tight all over at present and charities who rely on funding and donations are having to fight for every penny, but we desperately need to continue the work we do and hope people will continue to help us remain operational by securing our future.”

Despite the life-changing support Shropshire PCAS provides, it receives no statutory funding for its core advocacy service and relies entirely on trusts, grants, donations and fundraising.

To support Shropshire PCAS as an individual or as a business visit https://shropshirepcas.co.uk/, call 01691 658008 or e-mail Tarrah.lewis@shropshirepcas.co.uk.