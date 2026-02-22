Shropshire Star
106 Shropshire postcode areas left without power after 'unplanned' outage

A large number of homes near Oswestry have been left without power following an 'unplanned outage' - with claims it was caused by an 'explosion'.

By Kirsty-Louise Card
SP Energy Networks have said 106 postcode areas near the Shropshire town are affected.

One villager has claimed that the outage was caused by an " explosion of an electrical substation in St Martins (Glyn Morlas)." SP Energy Networks has been contacted for further information.

A spokesperson for SP Energy Networks said: "There is an unexpected power cut affecting the SY11 and SY10 postcode area of OSWESTRY. 

"Our engineers are onsite to find and fix the fault as quickly and as safely as possible. We aim to restore power by 22/02/2026, 22:06. 

"To protect your equipment, please switch off and unplug all electrical appliances, including your boiler. We apologise for the inconvenience and thank you for your patience."

Full list of postcodes affected below:

  1. SY10 7LB

  2. SY10 7LA

  3. SY11 3EN

  4. SY10 7JX

  5. SY10 7AH

  6. SY10 7AF

  7. SY10 7AQ

  8. SY10 7HD

  9. SY10 7AG

  10. SY10 7JY

  11. CH8 9UT

  12. SY11 3NF

  13. SY11 3NE

  14. SY11 3ND

  15. SY11 3QT

  16. SY10 7AR

  17. SY11 3LF

  18. SY11 3LE

  19. SY11 3PN

  20. SY11 3PP

  21. SY11 3LD

  22. SY11 3PL

  23. SY10 7AU

  24. SY10 7AY

  25. SY11 4NF

  26. SY10 7AL

  27. SY10 7BL

  28. SH10 7BL

  29. SY10 8BJ

  30. SY10 7BH

  31. SY10 7BW

  32. SY10 7BN

  33. SY11 3HJ

  34. SY11 3AN

  35. SY11 3HS

  36. SY11 3AP

  37. SY11 3AW

  38. SY11 3HZ

  39. SY11 3JN

  40. SY11 3DE

  41. SY11 4AS

  42. SY11 4JN

  43. SY11 3NA

  44. SY11 3JA

  45. SY11 3NB

  46. SY11 3JG

  47. SY11 4EB

  48. SY10 2AY

  49. SY10 7BS

  50. SY11 4NJ

  51. SY10 7LG

  52. SY10 7LH

  53. SY10 7AJ

  54. SY11 4NQ

  55. SY11 1HY

  56. SY11 4AF

  57. SY10 1AA

  58. SY11 4AN

  59. SY11 4AW

  60. SY11 4AR

  61. SY11 4AJ

  62. SY11 4QD

  63. SY11 4BF

  64. SY11 4AB

  65. SY11 4AH

  66. SY10 7ER

  67. SY10 7AX

  68. SY11 4AY

  69. SY11 3NG

  70. SY11 3NQ

  71. SY11 3PR

  72. SY11 3PA

  73. SY11 3QR

  74. SY10 7JZ

  75. SY11 4AX

  76. SY11 4FE

  77. SY11 4FF

  78. SY11 4FG

  79. SY10 7LF

  80. SY11 3ER

  81. SY11 3FJ

  82. SY11 3FL

  83. SY11 3FN

  84. SY11 3FP

  85. SY10 7BQ

  86. SY16 7BQ

  87. SY10 7DB

  88. SY10 7LE

  89. SY10 7LL

  90. SY10 7LJ

  91. SY10 7BP

  92. SY11 4NH

  93. SY10 7BJ

  94. SY10 7EJ

  95. SY11 3HH

  96. SY11 3HL

  97. SY11 4ND

  98. SY11 4NB

  99. SY10 7EW

  100. SY10 7EL

  101. SY11 4AL

  102. SY11 4AT

  103. SY11 4AU

  104. SY11 4AP

  105. SY11 4AE

  106. SY11 4FR