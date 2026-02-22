106 Shropshire postcode areas left without power after 'unplanned' outage

SP Energy Networks have said 106 postcode areas near the Shropshire town are affected.

One villager has claimed that the outage was caused by an " explosion of an electrical substation in St Martins (Glyn Morlas)." SP Energy Networks has been contacted for further information.

A spokesperson for SP Energy Networks said: "There is an unexpected power cut affecting the SY11 and SY10 postcode area of OSWESTRY.

"Our engineers are onsite to find and fix the fault as quickly and as safely as possible. We aim to restore power by 22/02/2026, 22:06.

"To protect your equipment, please switch off and unplug all electrical appliances, including your boiler. We apologise for the inconvenience and thank you for your patience."

Full list of postcodes affected below: