Shropshire woman defying chronic illnesses to take on 'London Marathon My Way' for Hope House

Helen Ilett, from Oswestry, lives with fibromyalgia and myalgic encephalomyelitis (ME), and for a long time was inactive with her conditions.

But in the last two years she has overcome some of the issues by starting to walk and building up to running 10ks.

“I couldn’t do anything really a couple of years ago. But then I just got out walking, at first it was a mile at a time, then two miles and it grew and grew,” she said. “Last year I completed a number of 10ks and even walked and ran the Oswald’s Trail Half Marathon.”

Helen Ilett is taking on the London Marathon My Way in April to raise money for Hope House

Helen, who turns 50 this year, wanted to do something to mark her milestone birthday but didn’t think the London Marathon was possible.

“I think I’d struggle to get to London and complete the actual race,” said Helen. “But my friend Kelly said 'why didn’t I consider the London Marathon My Way for Hope House'. It’s perfect. It’ll be a big challenge, and on April 26 I’m aiming to complete in nine hours – and Kelly will be with me every step of the way.

“It just shows that actually for those that might not be able to do the race itself, there is a way to take on this massive challenge and raise money for an amazing charity too.”

Helen knew about Hope House as several of her friends have children who have received care at the hospice, and she knows that she would have been supported herself when there was a chance her own daughter may need it.

“When my daughter Chloe was born there was a very real chance that we would have needed Hope House,” said Helen. “We didn’t in the end, but I can’t tell you how much it meant to know that should we have needed support that Hope House was here for us.”

Bekki Fardoe, from the charity’s fundraising team, said: “We can’t thank Helen enough for taking on the London Marathon My Way and helping to raise money so we can be here for local children with life-threatening conditions.

“Without the money raised by our wonderful supporters like Helen we could not be here for local families, and for that we are so grateful.

“Good luck with the training Helen, we’ll all be cheering you on!

“We would love for people to join Helen virtually on marathon day and complete the 26.2 miles their way.

“The virtual option provides a lot more freedom for those wishing to get their hands on the iconic London Marathon medal and T-shirt but may find it difficult to complete in person.

“Runners get 24 hours to complete the distance which can be broken up into chunks or done in one go. They can also take part in any location they wish to and create their own route! We have limited discounted places available."

Anyone who would like to sponsor Helen can do so at hopehouse.org.uk/helen-virtual-london-marathon.

People can also still join Helen by signing up for London Marathon My Way on the Hope House website at hopehouse.org.uk/events.