Oswestry town council celebrates local groups with community grants

Grants of up to £2,000 have been awarded to six organisations in Oswestry by the local town council.

A spokesperson for Oswestry town council said the funding "celebrates the incredible work of local organisations supporting health, wellbeing, creativity and sustainability in our community".

Among those receiving a funding boost is community kitchen, OsNosh, with a £1,500 grant to help fund its FairShare Community Food Membership which helps redistribute surplus food to the community.

£1,000 has also been given to the Movement Centre, which provides specialist physiotherapy to children, to purchase vital new therapy equipment.

OsNosh are among the groups that have been supported by an Oswestry Town Council grant

Oswestry SEN Parents CIC, which supports children with special educational needs and their families, has been given £2,000 towards hall hire and snacks.

£780 has also been given to Design and Shine for art materials and rent. The organisation provides a creative space for adults facing mental health challenges.

Organisations, NeuroFriends and Oswestry and Borders Repair Café have also been recipients of town council grants.

Kevin Gibson, founder of Design and Shine, said: “It’s fantastic news. I’m so delighted. Every penny will help the people we support to stay connected through creativity. Having somewhere to meet makes such a difference to them. Massive thanks to the council.”

The Mayor of Oswestry, Councillor Rosie Radford, added: "We're absolutely thrilled to support these wonderful groups who are doing such fantastic work in our community.

"All of these grants will make a difference to local people's lives."