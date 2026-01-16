Oswestry barber shop refused permission for illuminated signage

An application was submitted to Shropshire Council regarding Boyz II Men in Willow Street.

Jodie Lamont, of JAL Built Environment Ltd, said the proposed advertisement is for a new tenant, with black text used on a beige background.

The existing shop front in Willow Street, Oswestry. Picture: Jodie Lamont

The application form said that the neighbours and local community had not been consulted, and no prior advice had been sought from the local authority.

Shropshire Council refused the proposal, saying that, while the site is not listed, it is considered to be a non-designated heritage asset given the age and appearance of the building located within the conservation area.

“The quality and character of places can suffer when advertisements are poorly sited and designed,” said Tabitha Lythe, planning and development services manager at Shropshire Council.

“A separate consent process within the planning system controls the display of advertisements, which should be operated in a way which is simple, efficient and effective.

“Advertisements should be subject to control only in the interests of amenity and public safety, taking account of cumulative impacts.

“The proposed illumination is not considered appropriate given the location within a conservation area. The position of the lighting is not angled down with additional lighting, is likely to cause excessive light spill.

“Overall, the proposal is deemed dominant and unsympathetic to the traditional surroundings and nearby Grade II-listed building.

“Therefore, the proposal neither preserves or enhances the character and appearance of the conservation area.

“In addition, the type of illumination being intermittent and providing illumination to a general area is not considered appropriate from a highways perspective, with a concern over light spill into the highway.”