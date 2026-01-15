Oswstry's council tax precept to rise by 39 per cent

The 2026/27 budget was approved on Wednesday evening (January 14) and will see Oswestry Town Council’s share of council tax, known as the precept, increase from £588,315 to £815,978 – a rise of 39 per cent.

There will also be a 20 per cent increase in car parking fees, with overnight parking charges being reintroduced. This, the town council says, will enable it to invest in services that benefit local people while maintaining reserves to protect against risk and taking on projects such as the Llwyd Mansion restoration.

The annual charge for a Band D property in 2026/27 will be £147.73 compared to £107.07 in 2025/26, an increase of £40.66 a year or 78p a week.

The Guildhall, the headquarters of Oswestry Town Council. Picture: Google

For a Band A property, the increase will be £27.10 annually or 52p per week.

Funding has been set aside to support local "priorities" including:

Looking after Cae Glas Park

Investing in services for young people, including a dedicated youth worker

Grants to support local groups and community organisations

Grants to support local businesses

Improving the town centre’s appearance, including reducing empty properties and supporting Oswestry in Bloom

Events and festivals that bring the community together, including support for the Balloon Carnival

Investing in the town’s CCTV

Free Saturday bus services

Safeguarding historic sites such as Llwyd Mansion

Strengthening the council’s approach to biodiversity and net zero carbon

Managing and improving parks and open spaces in Oswestry

Providing additional funding to protect local services such as Oswestry & Borders Foodbank and Oswestry Library

An ambitious capital programme including pump track/skate park improvements

The total budget for running day-to-day services for the year ahead is £2.5 million. And, although discussions regarding the transfer of services from Shropshire Council are ongoing, a provision of £210,000 has been estimated to cover the costs.

“Whilst we are in a good financial position to deliver local services that we are responsible for, this has been a difficult budget to set because of the financial crisis at Shropshire Council and whether we take on additional services which are currently at risk,” said the Mayor of Oswestry, Councillor Rosie Radford.

“None of us wants to raise the precept for council taxpayers or increase car parking fees, but neither do we want to see the town’s appearance and amenities decline. Our job is to serve the people of Oswestry and deliver services that matter to them and that benefit the town. This budget sets out a responsible approach that would enable us to do this.”

The rise in the precept and car parking charges were opposed by the Green and Indpendent councillors.

“The people of Oswestry are being compelled to pay for the failure not of Oswestry Town Council but of Shropshire Council,” said Green Party councillor Duncan Kerr.

“That is unfair and will inflict serious damage on the economy of our town during a cost of living crisis. When the council tax bill lands on the doorstep in a few week’s time it will be an unpleasant shock for some and a real worry for many. It will take over £400,000 from the disposable spending of Oswestry residents – money that could otherwise have been spent supporting local shops and businesses. The councillors who voted for this know that the poorest have to pay a much larger share of their income in Council tax than the wealthiest so it hits them hardest.”

The council also pushed through several motions at the meeting, which would cost the council a total of £110,000.

“Many of them are simply unworkable, but they won’t be giving your money back; indeed further steep rises are planned next year. For no good reason, the Lib Dems rejected two of the very sensible and cost-effective proposals from the Independent and Green councillors to revitalise the outdoor market by cutting stall prices and to improve sports facilities in Cae Glas park including the re-surfacing of the tennis courts.”