Police officers are appealing for help to find Kayleigh Stocker, who was last seen yesterday (Christmas Eve) and was spoken to on the phone at around 5.30am on Christmas Day.

The 39-year-old is understood to have links to the Ellesmere area.

Kayleigh Stocker, aged 39, has been reported missing from Oswestry. Picture: West Mercia Police

She is described as around 5ft 5ins tall and currently has short black hair.

A West Mercia Police spokesperson said: “If you know where Kayleigh is, or have any other information on her whereabouts, call 999 and quote reference 72i of 25 December.”