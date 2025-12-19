The Centre Spot in Oswestry is one of more than 80 community spaces and council buildings taking part in the Warm Welcome scheme for Shropshire residents this winter.

The building, managed by The New Saints FC Foundation, will be designated a Warm Welcome Hub in the scheme, which is a collaboration between Shropshire Council and partners across the county.

Gill Jones of the foundation said that the colder months could be lonely and challenging for many people, especially those worried about the cost of energy bills.

Members of the New Saints FC Foundation team at The Centre

“We are delighted to be part of this county-wide scheme to provide a space where people can go for free to socialise, meet friends and take part in activities while also keeping warm,” she said.

The Centre Spot will be open every weekday between 9.30am and 3.00pm, with some activities also taking place in the evenings, including a Tuesday evening youth and family drop-in between 3pm and 6pm for those looking for a warm welcome, a hot drink, free wi-fi, table games, and more.

In addition, OsNosh is being supported through the scheme to provide its Friday morning community café and food share table in the building, which is supplemented by the Foundation’s Friday morning Games Room provision between 10.30am and 1.30pm, and also to continue its Thursday morning community café.

A web page highlighting each Warm Welcome location, its opening times and what is on offer is now available on the Shropshire Council cost of living website.

Each location will display the Shropshire Warm Welcome logo and all are warm, safe, inclusive and free to enter.