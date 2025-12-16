The collision happened on Station Road, Weston Rhyn at around 6pm on Tuesday (December 16).

Sign up for our FREE weekly Nostalgia Newsletter - with scores of archive pictures and exclusive features on the history of Shropshire and Mid Wales - all sent to your inbox every Friday. Sign up here

Firefighters used decontamination equipment to deal with the incident.

A Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS) spokesman said: “On Tuesday, December 16, SFRS Fire Control received a call reporting a road traffic collision in Weston Rhyn.

“This was a two-vehicle RTC [road traffic collision]. Crews made the vehicle electrically safe and used an environment grab pack to clean the fuel spillage. Assistance from Mid and West Wales Fire at this incident.”

Two fire engines were sent to the scene from Ellesmere.