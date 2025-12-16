Shropshire financial planning firm unveils new name

Oswestry-based Better World Financial Planning has become Una Vita.

It said the move was to reflect its belief that good financial planning was essential to helping its clients make the most out of their lives.

Una Vita serves clients across Shropshire, Mid Wales and North Wales as well as parts of Staffordshire and Cheshire.

Founder Alasdair Coutts-Britton has more than 25 years of experience in the sector including ten in the City of London.

He said: "Una Vita means One Life and that's what lies at the heart of everything we do.

"We only get one chance at life so it's vital we make it count.

"We help our clients map their journey to financial independence so that they work because they want to, not because they have to.

"We provide full lifestyle financial planning which looks at all aspects of your life. The aim is to ensure that you have the resources to live the life you want to live."