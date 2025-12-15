Crews from Ellesmere were called out to Gittin Street, Oswestry on Saturday evening, but when they arrived on the scene they were met with a road chock-a-bloc with cars.

None of them were parked illegally, but Ellesmere Fire Station have urged motorists to consider whether they are potentially blocking emergency crews from gaining access.

Firefighters struggled to gain access in Gittin Street, Oswestry. Picture: Ellesmere Fire Station

A spokesman said on social media: “At 18:46 we were mobilised to reports of water affecting electrics within a domestic property on Gittin Street, Oswestry. The crew attended and made the premises safe.

“However, reaching the dwelling was difficult due to double parking along the road.

“There are no double yellow lines on Gittin Street, and no-one was parked in contradiction with the Road Traffic Regulation Act, however the restricted width delayed the attendance of the appliance by restricting access into, and along, the road.

“Once in attendance, we did not have sufficient width to open our lockers and access the equipment within.

It was a tight squeeze for firefighters in Gittin Street, Oswestry. Picture: Ellesmere Fire Station

There wasn't much room for manoeuvre for the fire brigade. Picture: Ellesmere Fire Station

“Shropshire is an old county and roads were never designed to accommodate the number and size of vehicles we see today. We see the same issue on side streets everywhere. So, we are asking for your help

“When parking your vehicle please take extra time to consider whether your vehicle might obstruct any of the emergency services should an incident occur.

“Our response and the ability to access a scene fully and without delay is crucial.

“We recognise that there are times when parking a car close to the property is unavoidable, and necessary. We are parents, shoppers, and carers too.

“In our experience, no-one parks their car in a deliberately obstructive manner. By taking time to park in a deliberately un-obstructive manner, you will help us access emergencies quicker, and save lives.

“Thank you and stay safe.