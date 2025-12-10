The neighbour noticed smoke alarms going off in Garden View, off Gittin Street and called the fire brigade shortly before 8pm on Tuesday (December 9).

A door was forced open and crews found unattended cooking had filled the place with smoke.

Oswestry Fire Station said on social media: “A neighbour had reported the smoke alarms were sounding and a smell of smoke coming from the property.

“Crews arrived and confirmed a large amount of smoke was visible. The door was forced open and crews entered wearing breathing apparatus.

“Upon inspection within the kitchen area, it was found that cooking had been left unattended on the cooker hob and had filled the property with smoke.

“Crews removed the cooking to outside and the property was vented.

“A reminder that working smoke alarms and kind neighbours were the reason this incident was resolved so quickly.

“Ellesmere Fire Station was also in attendance.”

A Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS) spokesperson said: “At 7.58pm on Tuesday SFRS Fire Control received a call reporting a fire in Oswestry.

“Two fire appliances were mobilised from Ellesmere and Oswestry. An Operations officer was in attendance.

“This incident was smoke in property due to unattended cooking.”

West Midlands Ambulance Service has been contacted for an update.