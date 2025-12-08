Charitable arm of The New Saints FC asks for £10k contribution to running of youth and community space

The New Saints FC Foundation has officially taken over the running of The Centre Spot, a dedicated space for youth and community wellbeing in the town. Previously owned by Shropshire Council, the building in Oak Street has been transferred to OTC, with the foundation taking on full responsibility for running it.

In a letter to the town council, the foundation says that Obertelli Play Therapy is operating from the building, and SoundLives Youth Music is using the recording studio. It added that it has been working closely with the directors of OsNosh – which uses The Centre’s kitchen to create meals from surplus food – to explore potential sources of support that can generate revenue.

This includes the foundation contracting OsNosh for the provision of all holiday activity meals during school holidays, with community lunches having been relaunched last Friday (December 5).

“OsNosh has advised us that they were making a contribution towards the costs of electricity, gas, water, etc to the town council up to the end of September, and they have advised the foundation that they will be able to continue this level of contribution for October, November and December, but can afford no more until further revenue support is secured,” said Gill Jones, manager and trustee of the foundation.

“We are also working with St John Ambulance to ensure the costs of their utility consumption within the building are recovered.

“We were unable to obtain detailed information about the running costs of the building prior to the exchange of contracts – however, estimates at the moment of the basic utility costs within the building suggest minimum monthly costs of £3,500 to £4,000 per month.

Gill Jones at The Centre Spot in Oak Street, Oswestry

“We are very grateful for the town council’s commitment to roof repairs to the building. That contract commenced on November 1.

“However, it does mean that until the roof and internal repair works are complete (estimated mid to end February), we are unable to use certain rooms, and they are not available to us to hire out – our potential to generate further revenue through anticipated room hires is therefore extremely limited.”

Ms Jones said said the foundation has identified some key potential funding sources, which would support some of the revenue costs of running the building. A number of new youth and community wellbeing initiatives would also be introduced, such as a youth café, peer support groups, training, mentoring, arts, sports and games initiatives, the creation of a safe, chilled space, music studio activities and learning, and cookery workshops.

Alcoholics Anonymous has also just started a weekly hiring arrangement.

“However, as indicated, our ability to rent out much further space is curtailed at the moment until the roof repairs are completed,” said Ms Jones.

“We also have some small funding applications in process, and on which we are awaiting outcomes – a recent success is the designation of the building as a Warm Welcome hub. Funding for this will contribute to some of the utility costs associated with opening for this purpose.

“We have already extended the opening hours for young people – in particular, Tuesday evenings are now offered as an after school youth café/drop in – providing a safe space, basic warm food offers, homework facilities, etc.

“Numbers are growing on a weekly basis. However, we have a revenue ‘hump’ to get over whilst larger collaborative funding applications are developed and submitted, and until we can maximise hiring of available space.

“As a small charity, we have always indicated that taking on this building is going to be a massive challenge for us, but one which we are determined in the longer term to make work for the benefit of the local community.”

The charity is therefore asking OTC if it could contribute £10,000 to the end of March 2026, on the condition it works alongside the authority to initiate development work with partners.

“We appreciate this is a massive ask partway through the council’s financial year, and hope that councillors understand that a combination of the unknown financial situation of a key partner within the building, together with the roof repair contract commencing later than anticipated has had a massive impact on our ability to generate the revenues we need to cover the basic building/utility costs,” said Ms Jones.

“We are therefore requesting town councillors to consider what support could help us get over this ‘hump’.”

OTC will consider the request this Wednesday (December 10).