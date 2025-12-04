'Truly amazing' restoration of historic Shropshire railway station building wins national award

The Cambrian Station Building, a Grade II-listed railway building in Oswestry, underwent a major restoration between July 2024 and May this year.

The effort has now been recognised after the scheme won a National Railway Heritage Award.

Now owned by Shropshire Council, the building originally served as both the local railway station and the headquarters of the Cambrian Railway and played a crucial role in connecting the communities of Oswestry and North Wales.

While still in use by the Cambrian Heritage Railway on a seasonal basis, the building has required significant investment to make it safe and keep it usable.

Funded by the UK Shared Prosperity Fund and Shropshire Council, the recent work was carried out by craftsmen from local building conservation specialists Phillips and Curry Ltd.

Work included fixing and restoring the building’s exterior to prevent falling masonry, removing dangerous asbestos tiles and replacing them with Welsh slate, and giving windows and doors a fresh coat of Cambrian Railway colours.

The work has also included installing nesting boxes for swifts under the eaves and bat-roosting tiles along the roof.

When shortlisting the building for an award in October one judge said: “The result achieved on a very limited budget of £1million is truly amazing and should be publicised widely. This building deserves to live and shine.”

Another added: "Shropshire Council has saved this building for the benefit of future generations and have collaborated with the incumbents to ensure its continued use and benefit to the community and tourists alike.

"The project was delivered in a short period of time and was delivered to a modest budget. The volume of work delivered was significant and a number of unexpected challenges were overcome, without risking the access to the project fund for the work. Well done on an excellent outcome which has protected a real treasure.”

Roger Evans, Shropshire Council’s Cabinet member for finance, said: “This is brilliant news for the council, for Oswestry and for Shropshire, and is a real credit to the council’s Property Services Group (PSG) who managed this project, and to the conservation experts from Phillips and Curry. My thanks and congratulations go to all involved.

“This building holds significant cultural value for our community, and these essential repairs will ensure it remains safe and usable for future generations.

“Shropshire Council took possession of this historic building, to help secure a viable long-term use for it.

"We’re committed to maintaining the heritage and integrity of this important site and we look forward to finding a suitable use for it so that it can continue to serve the community for many years to come.”