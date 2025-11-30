Oswestry business park plans expansion with new units
A Shropshire business park has requested planning permission for new units.
Shropshire Council has been asked to approve a planning application for four new units at the Mile End Business Park, on the outskirts of Oswestry.
The site is already home to eight units, as explained in a design and access statement.
It states: "The application site forms part of a former farmyard historically occupied by a range of agricultural buildings.
"In recent years, two of the original buildings have been converted to commercial use, and a further purpose-built commercial building was erected and brought into use in 2024.