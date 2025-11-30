Oswestry business park plans expansion with new units

Shropshire Council has been asked to approve a planning application for four new units at the Mile End Business Park, on the outskirts of Oswestry.

The site is already home to eight units, as explained in a design and access statement.

It states: "The application site forms part of a former farmyard historically occupied by a range of agricultural buildings.

The proposed portal frame structure will be very similar in appearance to the units currently at Mile End Business Park. Picture: Shropshire Council planning portal.

"In recent years, two of the original buildings have been converted to commercial use, and a further purpose-built commercial building was erected and brought into use in 2024.