Developer requests permission for six-home development near Oswestry
A developer has applied for permission to build six homes on the outskirts of a Shropshire town.
Primoris Homes has requested planning permission for the development at Park Hall, near Oswestry.
The site for the homes is an unused space off Agnes Hunt Drive, which was previously used as a compound for developers building an existing nearby housing development.
The application explains that the land had been proposed for housing development as part of Shropshire's emerging local plan, which was withdrawn earlier this year.