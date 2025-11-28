18-hole adventure golf course planned for successful Shropshire hotel and resort
A successful Shropshire hotel and resort could soon be adding adventure golf to its list of attractions - if planners approve.
Shropshire Council has received an application for an 18-hole adventure golf course on land at the Lion Quays, near Oswestry.
Images submitted with the planning application show a spectacular plan for the course - including a giant dinosaur, a lion, and a waterfall.
The application has been submitted by Moore Adventure Ltd, detailing how the plan would provide "Shropshire’s first Adventure Golf facility, which will be a high specification 18 hole course".
A statement has been provided from the Lion Quays backing the plan.
It states: "Lion Quays Resort & Spa are highly supportive of this new venture. It will encourage more visitors to visit this part of Shropshire, it is a unique attraction which customers will travel for.
"This will increase tourism footfall as well as provide a valuable and affordable activity to local residents.