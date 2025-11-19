Oswestry town centre HMO proposal rejected again

Jissy Sidhu, of Your Property Ventures, wants to convert 23 Cross Street, which currently houses a vape shop on the ground floor, into a six-bed HMO.

The proposal would have seen two floors of the four-storey building converted into a space with six bedrooms and communal living areas.

Shropshire Council previously rejected the scheme, saying it represented an over-intensification of the site which, officers said, would result in a harmful impact on the amenity of future residents.

But within days of receiving the refusal, the developer resubmitted the proposal, and the new plans were recommended for approval by planning officers. In her report, Alison Lloyd said HMOs form a vital part of the private sector housing offer, often providing cheaper accommodation for people whose housing needs are limited.

Your Venture Properties wants to turn 23 Cross Street in Oswestry, pictured centre, into a HMO. Picture: Google

She added that, although the proposed HMO would be likely to result in an increased level of activity, including comings and goings, such levels of activity are not necessarily excessive and may be broadly comparable to those associated with a larger family household.

“Given the site’s town centre location, where ambient noise levels are typically higher due to surrounding commercial and retail uses, it is considered unlikely that the proposed development would give rise to significant noise impacts on neighbouring properties or the wider built environment,” said Ms Lloyd.

Committee members were concerned about the access to the proposed HMO. Picture: Shropshire Council

In a planning statement, Joe Salt of the applicant’s agent Creative Planning said that the clarification of the maximum occupancy (six people) and provision of a laundry room addressed the council’s concerns regarding over-intensification, a poor layout, and inadequate internal living accommodation and facilities.

However, Oswestry Town Council objected to the scheme.

Speaking at a Northern Planning Committee meeting on Tuesday (November 18), town clerk Arren Roberts said the council remained concerned that the waste management approach “remains inadequate”. He added that the car parks that the town council owns are also not designed for residential parking.

Roger Blake, who for 31 years has owned a building that adjoins the site, also had concerns. He highlighted that the waste management plan “really isn’t right”, and also had safety concerns regarding the means of access.

“I love the town, but I but really do not feel this building is suitable for a six-bedroom HMO,” said Mr Blake.

Councillor Andy Davis (Lib Dems, St Oswalds), a member of the planning committee, said he was concerned that the property only had one access point.

“So, in the event there is an accident or a fire alarm goes off, those residents in that property have got no other way out of that building, and that is a real concern to me,” he said.

“Even though the fire department make their own call, to know that, should there be a fire in that building, those six residents on two floors have no other way out concerns me greatly.”

Tabitha Lythe, planning and development services manager at Shropshire Council, explained that windows can also be means of access.

“Whilst it’s not ideal, it’s not for the planning department to consider these things,” she said.

“They won’t get the HMO licence if they don’t have the building regulations.”

In response, Councillor Davis said: “In your report, you highlight access limitations and there are concerns regarding it, but the use of an unused building outweighs those concerns you have. I would have thought the wellbeing of people living in that property is far more important than whether those rooms are being used or not.”

Ms Lloyd said that the report highlighted that it wouldn’t be suitable for all, for example those with disabilities, but it still remains safe for others.

“When you look at the benefits, while limitations are there, that doesn’t outweigh the balance,” she said.

Councillor Gregory Ebbs (Lib Dems, Whitchurch South) said that he considered it a good proposal to utilise something that hasn’t been utilised for two years, and provide affordable housing especially for lower-paid workers. However, he mentioned that Oswestry is trying to regenerate as a business area, and businesses are saying it will have an adverse impact on their trade.

“Does it have any weight?” he asked.

Ms Lythe said that, on the contrary, more people would be spending money in the town, and she did not think “it’s all negative”.

However, proposing that the scheme is rejected, Councillor Carl Rowley (Reform UK, St Martins) felt that it represented overintensification, especially when other HMO applications have been submitted in the town.

“This is not a well-lit alleyway and I’m concerned it will become a place where people will hang around,” said Councillor Rowley, adding that a previous HMO that was approved has since closed.

“I fear [by approving it] it will open the floodgates for others.”

In total, seven councillors voted to reject the application, with only the chair, Councillor Julian Dean, in favour. Thee abstained.