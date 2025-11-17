Iceland celebrates 55th birthday with gift card giveaway for first 55 customers at Oswestry store

Iceland Foods is celebrating the anniversary with a special giveaway event for shoppers at its Oswestry store on Tuesday (November 18).

The Shropshire town holds a special place in Iceland's history: the very first Iceland store opened there in 1970.

The UK's first Iceland store in Oswestry

From 9am on Tuesday, the first 55 customers in the queue for the store on Oswald Road will receive an Iceland gift card worth between £10 and £55, totalling £1,550 in giveaways.

Customers who scan their Bonus Club app or card in-store will also be automatically entered into a draw offering 55 chances to win £55.

Iceland, Oswestry. Photo: Google

There will also be free birthday cupcakes and mince pies available to customers, along with additional supplier giveaways from brands including Warburtons and Pepsi.

An Iceland spokesperson said: “We’re proud to mark Iceland’s 55th birthday by celebrating with the Oswestry community.

"It’s a great opportunity to thank our loyal customers and share a little birthday joy with those who have supported us over the years.”