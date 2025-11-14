Oswestry parkrun cancelled this weekend for safety reasons amid severe weather

Organisers of the Henley Wood parkrun in Oswestry announced that tomorrow's event (November 15) has been cancelled.

The decision was made with the safety of runners and volunteers in mind, following a course inspection and with further rain forecast for the weekend.

A post by organisers said: "Following a course inspection and further rain forecast we are cancelling the event for the safety of runners and volunteers."

The Henley Wood parkrun takes place every Saturday at 9am.

Heavy downpours are expected across Shropshire as Storm Claudia sweeps in, with warnings of travel disruption and winds exceeding 40mph.

The Met Office has issued weather warnings for rain across the entire West Midlands, which is expected to remain in place until 6am on Saturday, November 15.