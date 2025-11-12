TV's 'Yorkshire Shepherdess' Amanda Owen delights fans at Oswestry book signing

Amanda Owen, known as 'The Yorkshire Shepherdess', visited Booka Bookshop on Sunday (November 9) to promote her new book, Christmas Tales from the Farm - a festive collection of short stories for children aged seven to 11, inspired by her real-life adventures.

A first-generation farmer, Amanda left city life behind for the rugged landscapes of Ravenseat, a 2,000-acre hill farm in North Yorkshire. Her family's TV series, Our Yorkshire Farm, attracted millions of viewers across the UK.

Her latest book features heartwarming collection of festive short stories, inspired by animals that live at Ravenseat, from sheep to goats and horses to chickens.

Children can read about a runaway reindeer who caused mischief on the moors, some very special chickens who needed a kind new home, and a clever sheepdog who found something lost in the snow.