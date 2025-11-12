Oswestry Town Council to give away 600 trees to residents

The council said the Big Tree Giveaway is part of its wider campaign to tackle climate change.

Since 2021, households, community groups, schools and colleges have planted more than 17,000 trees provided by the council - one for every person in town.

Mayor of Oswestry Councillor Rosie Radford said: “These trees are fighting climate change by locking up carbon. They’re also wildlife heaven for birds, bees and butterflies, and they look beautiful too.

"Please help us make more of a difference by picking up your free tree.”

Native varieties on offer include cherry, crab apple, field maple, hazel and silver birch.

Trees will be available to pick up from Bailey Head on Saturday, November 22, and Wednesday, November 26, between 10am and 2pm, on a first-come, first-served basis.