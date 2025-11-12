The incident took place at around 6.10pm yesterday - Tuesday, November 12, with Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service, West Mercia Police and West Midlands Ambulance Service all dispatched to the scene.

A total of four fire crews attended the incident, at Aston in Oswestry.

They used cutting equipment to help get one person out of the vehicle while delivering trauma care.

A number of fire crews attended the incident. Picture: Ellesmere Fire Station

An update from Ellesmere Fire Station on social media said: "At 18.10 this evening we were mobilised alongside crews from Baschurch Fire Station and Wellington to reports of a twovehicle collision in Oswestry.

"On arrival we found one person trapped. Crew administered trauma care and released the casualty using Holmatro Rescue Equipment before placing them in the care of ambulance colleagues.

"Also in attendance were police."

The post added a warning to take caution in the coming days due to the weather, adding: "Heavy rain is forecast for the next few days - please take care, and allow extra time for your journey."

