Oswestry Town Council to consider whether to comment on controversial HMO proposal

Jassy Sindu, of Your Property Ventures, has submitted an appeal to the Secretary of State after his plan to turn the Smithfield Hotel in Salop Street into a HMO was turned down by Shropshire Council’s Northern Planning Committee in September.

A planning committee rejected a proposal to turn the former Smithfield Hotel in Oswestry into a 22-bed HMO. Picture: Google

All written representations must be received by the planning inspectorate by November 12.

The scheme was recommended for approval by planning officers, who said it was an unused building, in a sustainable location, and would provide lower-cost housing accommodation in the town.

Joe Salt, from Creative Planning, who has worked alongside Mr Sindu, also spoke about the benefits the scheme would provide, saying it exceeds the council’s HMO guidelines, including amenity space and kitchen areas. Therefore, said Mr Salt, the proposal cannot be categorised as overdevelopment and would not result in overcrowding.

However, committee members were not convinced, with many raising concerns.

Councillor Carl Rowley (St Martins) proposed that they reject the application based on overintensity, insufficient facilities including waste, limited communal space, parking and highway safety, lack of outdoor amenity space, the impact on local services and infrastructure, and the impact on conservation and heritage asset. His proposal was unanimously approved.

Oswestry Town Council also submitted an objection, saying the scheme does not help to create sustainable places, is not designed to a high quality, is not appropriate in terms of scale and density, does not contribute to the health and wellbeing of communities, and does not provide appropriate vehicular access.

Ahead of a meeting on Wednesday, town councillors are being asked whether to submit comments, or modify/withdraw its previous representations.

Town clerk, Arren Roberts said there is “no value” in resubmitting the same comments, and members should consider whether they wish to make additional representations based on material planning considerations.

Mr Roberts has submitted several points that may assist councillors. He says there is no evidence of a need for such a significant HMO development, and the application needs to be seen in the wider context due there being other similar proposals submitted.

He has questioned whether the minimum standards for facilities and space for HMOs are adequate, and the access and egress from the building needs to be considered.

“The property is on a busy and narrow pavement adjacent to the main road into Oswestry – this poses a safety risk for pedestrians and residents,” said Mr Roberts.

“There will be a direct environmental impact and wider impact on the area and community including concerns about noise, pollution, waste management.

“In addition, particular multiple tenants potentially lead to more frequent disturbances and increased noise and anti-social behaviour, particularly when there is no outside recreational space for residents.

“There will clearly be an impact on the area from increased traffic, congestion and parking problems. There is only a small shared private parking area with two other commercial businesses and is likely to cause severe congestion and potential conflict.

“The exit/entrance to this car park already poses risk to drivers and pedestrians with a lack of sight up and down English Walls on exit.

“As the owners of the main car parks in the town, we are significantly concerned that they are being cited in multiple applications as providing suitable alternative parking. The public car park further up the road is designated for shoppers and visitors to the town not for residential parking.

“Our car parks are a community asset and their widespread use for residential parking will have a significant impact on the town’s economy. The town council will need to determine its parking price strategy to mitigate against the impact.”

Mr Roberts also said the proposal is detrimental to local businesses “who depend on a clean, safe, and attractive environment”.

“An HMO, particularly if poorly managed, introduces potential issues around noise, refuse, parking congestion, and antisocial behaviour – all of which directly impact customer perception and business viability,” said Mr Roberts.

