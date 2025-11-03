Car rolls on side near railway crossing near Oswestry

The incident at around 11.20pm sat both police and Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service attend Whittington Station near Oswestry.

A spokesperson for the fire service said crews used a winch to right the vehicle.

"One car was on its side near to railway line at crossing," said a spokesperson "The vehicle was righted on to all four wheels and made safe by the fire service."

The spokesperson added that West Mercia Police were also on the scene and they have been contacted for further details.