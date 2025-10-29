Firefighters tackle blaze involving household rubbish and sticks in open area near Oswestry

The Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service was called to a fire in the open in Upper Hengoed near Weston Rhyn shortly before 5pm yesterday (Tuesday).

One fire crew was sent from Oswestry Fire Station. According to reports from the fire service, crews tackled a blaze involving branches, sticks and household rubbish.

Firefighters used a hose reel jet to extinguish the fire and a thermal imaging camera to check for hotspots.