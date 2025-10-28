Community trees unveiled to mark 30 years of Hope House Children's Hospices

The specially designed steel trees have been installed at Hope House in Oswestry and at Tŷ Gobaith in Conwy, as a lasting tribute to the thousands of families and supporters who have been part of the charity's journey.

Hope House opened in Oswestry in 1995 to provide vital care for local children with life-threatening conditions and their families. Tŷ Gobaith followed in 2004, and celebrated its 20th anniversary last year.

Hope House Children's Hospice nurses Amy Williams and Gemma Jones with the community tree

Since opening, Hope House has grown from being the 10th children's hospice in the world to supporting more than 750 families each year - all at no cost to them.

Each tree features up to 250 leaves that supporters can sponsor and have engraved with a personal message - to celebrate a birthday, remember a loved one, or send words of support to the children and families who rely on the hospices.

Laura Ellis-Bartlett, from the charity's fundraising team, said: "To commemorate that partnership, and to say thank you to everyone who has helped along the way, we are unveiling two community trees at the hospices this Autumn.

"The bespoke trees are being created in steel by Red Dragon Metal Art and will be sited in the gardens at Tŷ Gobaith and Hope House for everyone to see.

"It’s a beautiful way for you to become part of our future, as well as our past."

Hope House Children's Hospices provide specialist nursing care and support to children and families across Shropshire, Cheshire, and Wales.

The charity says it needs £10 million each year to run its services, with only two months of income coming from statutory sources and the rest relying on public donations.

If you would like to sponsor a leaf for a minimum donation of £10 a month visit hopehouse.org.uk/community-tree or call 01691 671671.