New cafe part of plans to refurbish shop and post office 'at the heart' of village near Oswestry

Until its sale in 2024, the village shop and post office in Kinnerley near Oswestry had been owned by the same family since 1908.

Now, the building is set to get a facelift, with plans to refurbish the building, add a cafe and convert part of the property into a one-bedroom apartment.

The application, submitted by Shrewsbury-based developer ASK (GB) Ltd, said the building had fallen into a "poor condition".

The developers had purchased the site in October 2024, as part of the purchase of a number of barns next to the store, and field to the southwest of the property.