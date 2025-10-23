The New Saints FC Foundation – the charity linked to the Oswestry football club – is organising the free fun sessions for children from Reception age to Year 6 in the week starting Monday, October 27.

The two-hour sessions are open to children of all abilities and include a free meal for those taking part.

They are supervised by fully qualified and DBS-checked sports activity coaches and youth workers.

Activities will be held at The Centre Spot, Oak Street, Oswestry on October 27 and 28 from 11am to 1pm.

There will also be add-on sports club options at The Centre Spot from 9am to 11am and from 1pm to 3pm at a cost of £7.50 per session.

Some of the New Saints FC Foundation team who will be leading the half-term activities

The sports club options include padel, table tennis, archery, mini football skills, dodgeball, kurling and badminton.

Sessions at Ellesmere Rangers FC in Beech Grove Ellesmere will be held on October 31 with free activities from 10am to 12pm and an add-on Football Camp option from 12pm to 2pm at a cost of £10.

Two hours of free games and activities will be held at The Meadows Primary School on October 29 and 30 and at Morda and Sweeney Village Hall on October 31.

In the surrounding villages, sessions will be held at Gobowen Pavillon and Playing Fields on October 27, Weston Rhyn Institute on October 28, St Martins Centre on October 29 and Whittington Senior Citizens Hall on October 30.

These sessions have been supported by the local parish councils.

Gill Jones of The New Saints FC Foundation said that there were limited places available and registration was essential.

“Children have a great chance to try out new activities and make new friends at these sessions,” she said.

Learn more about the activities and how to book at www.tnsfcreg.uk/foundation-events, or by phoning 01691 889791 or emailing info@tnsfcfoundation.org.uk.