Car goes up in flames at caravan park near Oswestry

The incident happened at Bridleway Caravan Park, Gobowen, near Oswestry.

A Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service spokesman said: "At 7.05pm on Tuesday, October 21, SFRS Fire Control received a call reporting a car fire in Gobowen.

"One car fully involved in fire. Crews used breathing apparatus, two hose reel jets and one thermal imaging camera."

One fire engine was sent to the scene from Oswestry.