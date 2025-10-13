MP raises more than £1,100 for Hope House Children's Hospices by running Oswestry 10k

North Shropshire MP Helen Morgan joined hundreds of runners yesterday (Sunday) to complete the Oswestry 10k, raising funds for Hope House Children’s Hospice.

The Liberal Democrat MP had hoped to raise £500 for Hope House, which provides vital respite and end-of-life care for children with life-limiting and life-threatening conditions. However, by Monday morning (October 13) she had more than doubled her target, raising £1,160.

In a post shared after the event, Mrs Morgan said: "Oswestry was buzzing on Sunday morning, thank you and congratulations to everyone involved in organising this brilliant 10k event, and to those cheering us all on along the course!

Hope House fundraising manager, Catrin Dowdeswell (left) with North Shropshire MP Helen Morgan

"I'm really pleased to have finished in 56.23, and absolutely thrilled to have raised over £1,100 for Hope House. Thank you to everyone who has donated."

The race started on Church Street in Oswestry and passed through Morda and Trefonen before returning to the town centre - notably taking participants past Hope House Children’s Hospice itself.

Mrs Morgan also completed the Oswestry 10k in support of Hope House in 2023, raising more than £1,000 during the event.

She admitted that training had been "limited" this year due to a busy schedule both in Westminster and across her North Shropshire constituency.

Helen Morgan MP ran the Oswestry 10k. Photo: Helen Morgan MP

Alison Marsh, head of fundraising at Hope House, said: "We are delighted that Helen chose to support Hope House Children's Hospices whilst taking on the Oswestry 10k.

"This is an especially meaningful event because the route takes you right past Hope House itself, and is a moving reminder to our runners of why every step makes a difference.

Helen Morgan MP ran the Oswestry 10k. Photo: Helen Morgan MP

"Thanks to Helen's support, we can be here to help local children with life-threatening conditions live their best lives."

Donations to the North Shropshire MP's fundraising efforts can be made via JustGiving.