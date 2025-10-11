Plan to turn three Oswestry homes into flats and bedsits is withdrawn

Mike Harris, of MKH Portfolio Ltd, had planned to convert the property at 9-11 Salop Road to meet a demand for lower-rent accommodation in the town.

The business section of the site is currently occupied by Hartey Wealth Management Ltd and a smaller part of the ground floor would be kept as office and commerical premises.

Mr Harris’s agent, Graham Moss, of MossCo LLP, said the site consists of one property which has historically been combined from two semi-detached units.

“At present, the ground floor is used as an office whilst the first and second floors are in residential use via a separate access,” said Mr Moss.

“There is a strong demand in Oswestry for smaller residential units, on account of lower rental value.

“The building is currently in larger units which have been difficult to let, as they offer family accommodation, but at first floor level and above, with no amenity space.”

The proposal was to subdivide the property to create a slightly smaller office/commercial unit and 12 residential units, including one-bedroom apartments and bedsits “all of which include their own bathroom and toilet facilities”.

However, Mr Moss said, due to the size, nature and location of the site, it is “not possible to provide dedicated parking”.

A proposal to turn three homes into 12 flats and bedsits at the site occupied by Hartey Wealth Management in Oswestry has been withdrawn. Picture: Google

“Furthermore, the site’s excellent access to local and regional public transport links mean that dedicated parking provision is not justifiable,” he said, pointing out that Oswestry Central Car Park is connected directly to the site.

A total of 15 representations were sent to Shropshire Council, all objecting to the scheme. They included representations from Tristan Hartey, managing director of Hartey Wealth Management Ltd, who said the proposed plans would force the relocation or severe downsizing of the firm’s operations.

“The uncertainty created by this proposal is already causing unnecessary stress to our employees – an entirely avoidable situation given the building’s long-term and established commercial role,” said Mr Hartey.

On behalf of Oswestry Business Improvement District (BID), Adele Nightingale said local businesses had “significant concerns” about the proposal’s potential impact on the town centre’s character, commercial viability, and appropriateness.

Oswestry Town Council also objected, with issues around lack of car parking and sufficient facilities for waste manageent highlighted.

On October 3, Mr Moss responded to the comments. He said the applicant owns the entire building and the terms of the tenant’s lease are a private commercial matter, not a planning issue.

He added that a communal bin store would be provided.

“There are a variety of amenities available in the town including supermarkets, places of worship, schools, doctor’s surgeries, leisure centres and gyms, cafes, restaurants, bars and shops,” said Mr Moss.

“The town centre has excellent pedestrian, cycling and public transport connections. The residents of the apartments would contribute to the local economy and help to revitalise the town centre.”

Mr Moss added that, as the application concerned an existing building, it would be impossible to provide the suggested outdoor amenity space without demolishing a large proportion of it.

“While amenity space can’t be provided on-site, there are several public parks within walking distance of the development, including Cae Glas Park,

Brynhafod Playing Field and Gatacre Playing Field, which are of a sufficient size to accommodate the residents of the proposed development for leisure, sports and recreation activities,” said Mr Moss.

The agent also said that the nature of the apartments would mean that the occupants would be likely to be on low incomes so it was not anticipated that they would own their own vehicles.

“They are also likely to be employed locally so within walking distance of their workplaces,” said Mr Moss.

“Pedestrian access to the town centre and surrounding areas is excellent.”

However, within six days, Shropshire Council confirmed that the application had been withdrawn, and no determination will now be made.