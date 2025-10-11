Oswestry Library to close for several days for 'major upgrade' as part of Shropshire Council 'rethink'

Oswestry Library will be closing for a few days in late November for the installation of its new counter space, after a recent funding award from Arts Council England.

The funding boost means new counters will be installed at Shrewsbury, Bridgnorth, Market Drayton, and Oswestry libraries, which Shropshire Council says will help to modernise the spaces and improve the customer experience.

Nineteen self-service kiosks will also be installed across 13 library branches, which will allow customers to borrow and return items without the help of staff.

Shropshire Council said the changes are part of a "rethink" of its library spaces, and the changes will help libraries better utilise space.

Oswestry Library will be closing for a few days in late November for the installation of its new counter space. Photo: Google

James Owen, Shropshire Council’s cabinet member for housing and leisure, said: “Rethinking our library spaces is a necessity given the current financial emergency, and this funding will help allow the creative minds of our wonderful library staff to further utilise the spaces they have to the benefit of residents across Shropshire.

“We’re excited to welcome customers back to see the new counters and kiosks once they’re in place and look forward to continuing to develop and improve our library service.”

Oswestry Library will be closed on Thursday, November 20; Friday, November 21; and between Monday, Novemebr 24 and Saturday, November 29 for the installation of its new counter space.

The library will be open on Saturday, November 22 with limited service.

No services will be operating from the building during the closure, and no entry will be permitted. Telephones will not be answered but email inboxes will be monitored.

Customers may loan extra items and no items will be due back during the closure period.

It's not the only disruption Oswestry Library customers will be facing in the coming weeks.

Between Monday, October 20 and Saturday, November 1, opening times will be temporarily reduced due to ongoing anti-social behaviour at the site.