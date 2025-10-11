The giant eagle has been created entirely from recycled metal.

It now features alongside a host of other sculptures at the centre, on the outskirts of Oswestry.

A spokesman for the British Ironwork Centre said it wants to encourage protection of birds of prey.

The latest stunning creation to appear at the British Ironwork Centre

He said: "Our latest recycled metal sculpture depicts a mighty eagle, with its impressive wings spread, ready to soar. It has been designed to spark educational conversations around birds of prey and our conservation efforts.

"In the UK, birds of prey face multiple threats, including illegal persecution, habitat loss, disturbance and human-wildlife conflict. Between 2009‑2023, there were 1,529 confirmed incidents of birds of prey being killed illegally in the UK, involving 1,344 individual birds.

"Conservationists work tirelessly to protect our raptors. Some species, such as red kites, have recovered significantly thanks to reintroduction or habitat protection, all because of conservation.

"Common birds of prey in the UK include the red kite, buzzard, kestrel, sparrowhawk, several of these we often spot flying over The Ironworks, which fuels our passion to promote protecting these incredible birds.

"Our impactful sculpture has been created entirely from recycled metal, with the body showcasing an intricate design made from cogs, automotive parts and other scrap materials. The huge wings offer a fantastic contrast between heavy-duty steel as the replication of delicate feathers.

"We hope to educate the public about birds of prey to foster appreciation and increase our support for conservation efforts.

"Our free educational programmes at the Ironworks are designed for school children to learn in a fun and interactive way. "