'Freebie' the donkey rescued by firefighters after becoming trapped in a ditch near Oswestry
Firefighters were called to help rescue a donkey that became trapped in a muddy ditch near Oswestry.
By Megan Jones
The Mid and West Wales Fire and Rescue Service was called to Moelfre in Oswestry at around 2.26pm on Tuesday (October 7) after a donkey became trapped in a ditch.
Upon arrival, the crew from Llanfyllin Fire Station found the donkey, named Freebie, trapped in approximately four feet of water and mud within a narrow ditch.
The crew helped dig a trail for Freebie to escape, and, with a little gentle persuasion, the donkey was able to navigate a path to freedom.
The fire service has confirmed that Freebie was uninjured and was checked over by a veterinarian as a precautionary measure.
Rescue successful, the crew left the scene just before 4pm.