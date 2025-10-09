'Freebie' the donkey rescued by firefighters after becoming trapped in a ditch near Oswestry

The Mid and West Wales Fire and Rescue Service was called to Moelfre in Oswestry at around 2.26pm on Tuesday (October 7) after a donkey became trapped in a ditch.

Upon arrival, the crew from Llanfyllin Fire Station found the donkey, named Freebie, trapped in approximately four feet of water and mud within a narrow ditch.

Freebie was checked over by a veterinarian as a precautionary measure. Photo: Mid and West Wales Fire and Rescue Service

The crew helped dig a trail for Freebie to escape, and, with a little gentle persuasion, the donkey was able to navigate a path to freedom.

The fire service has confirmed that Freebie was uninjured and was checked over by a veterinarian as a precautionary measure.

Freebie was uninjured after their ordeal. Photo: Mid and West Wales Fire and Rescue Service

Rescue successful, the crew left the scene just before 4pm.