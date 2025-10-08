Shropshire MP to run 10k race in aid of local children's hospice

North Shropshire MP Helen Morgan will run the Oswestry 10k on Sunday, October 12, raising funds for Hope House Children’s Hospice.

Donations to the North Shropshire MP's fundraising efforts can be made via Just Giving

Mrs Morgan is aiming to raise £500 for the charity, which provides vital respite and end-of-life care for children with life-limiting and life-threatening conditions.

Speaking ahead of the race, she said: "I’m really pleased to be able to take part to raise funds for Hope House. It’s an amazing charity that does vital work supporting children with life-limiting and life-threatening conditions and their families.

House Fundraising Manager, Catrin Dowdeswell (left) with North Shropshire MP, Helen Morgan

"The training is going well so far, and I’m hopeful to finish the race with a good time while also reaching my fundraising target. Please donate as much as you can."

The MP raised more than £1,000 for Hope House when she completed the race in 2023.

However, she admits training has been limited this year due to a busy schedule both in Westminster and across her North Shropshire constituency. Despite this, she remains committed to completing the course.

The 10k route begins on Church Street in Oswestry, passes through Morda and towards Trefonen, before returning to the town centre - and notably takes runners past Hope House itself.

Alison Marsh, Head of Fundraising at Hope House, said: "We are delighted that Helen has chosen to support Hope House Children's Hospices whilst taking on the Oswestry 10k.

"This is an especially meaningful event because the route takes you right past Hope House itself, it will be a moving reminder to our runners of why every step makes a difference.

"Thanks to Helen's support, we can be here to help local children with life-threatening conditions live their best lives."

Donations to the North Shropshire MP's fundraising efforts can be made via Just Giving.