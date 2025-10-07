Man suffers 'potentially serious injuries' in crash at Llynclys crossroads blackspot

The man was hurt in a crash at the notorious junction of the A484 and the A495 near Oswestry at around 2.51pm yesterday (Monday).

The incident involved two cars and police were also in attendance.

The West Midlands Ambulance Service (WMAS) sent two crews and said one driver was given trauma care at the scene before being taken to hospital with potentially serious injuries.

The five occupants of the second car were discharged at the scene.

A WMAS spokeswoman said: "We were called to reports of a two-car road traffic collision on the A495, Llynclys, Oswestry at 2.51pm yesterday.

"Two ambulances and a paramedic officer responded to the scene.

"The driver of one car, a man, sustained potentially serious injuries in the collision.

"He received trauma care from ambulance staff before being conveyed to Royal Shrewsbury Hospital for further checks.

"The five occupants of the second car were all assessed and discharged on scene."

The incident was followed by a second crash at the same location just over two hours later involving three vehicles.

There have been repeated calls for improved safety measures at the junction over recent years, with current North Shropshire MP Helen Morgan asking for urgent action.

Earlier this year, National Highways installed monitoring cameras at the site to assess what changes could be made to improve safety.

In April, National Highways said it was "developing options", but added that any significant work would depend on funding from the Government.