Firefighters tackle house blaze in Hamlet near Oswestry

The Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service received a call at 8.47am reporting a house fire in Woolston.

Two fire engines were sent from Baschurch and Ellesmere fire stations. Operations and fire investigations officers were also in attendance to coordinate the emergency response.

A fire service spokesperson said a blaze broke out inside a two-storey house, and crews used both a hose reel jet and a covering jet to extinguish the flames.

It is not yet known exactly where in the property the fire started, or what caused it.

After the fire was brought under control, firefighters ventilated the property and used a thermal imaging camera to check for any remaining hotspots.

The stop message - signalling that the incident was under control - was received by fire control at 9.33am.

One fire crew remained at the scene at 10.50am.