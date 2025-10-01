Grants worth up to £5,000 to revive empty shops offered to businesses and entrepreneurs in Oswestry

The council is offering financial support to businesses seeking to establish themselves in Oswestry town centre premises that have stood empty for more than six months as part of its Breathing New Life into Empty Properties initiative.

Oswestry

The grants provide flexible funding for a range of costs, including refurbishment and fit-out works, interior and exterior decoration, signage and branding and accessibility improvements.

Councillor Rosie Radford, the mayor of Oswestry, said: "These grants are a win-win – a great opportunity for aspiring business owners and a boost for the town centre.”

The Guildhall where Oswestry Town Council meetings take place

Previous success stories of the scheme include Shrooma, a 'mushroom cafe' which opened in September 2024 in the former Dorothy Perkins on Cross Street, which had previously stood empty for three years.

The deadline for the latest round of applications is 11.59pm on Sunday, November 30.

Applicants are urged to apply early as funding is limited, and all funded works must be completed by March 31, 2026.

For eligibility criteria or to discuss business plans in more detail, email Oswestry Town Council at enquiries@oswestry-tc.gov.uk.