Shropshire's newest gym is now open - with owners saying business already off to a 'great start'

Unity 4 Performance revealed plans to open in March this year, but the business ran into problems with Shropshire Council's planning department, who turned down its initial proposals.

But having returned with an updated scheme in July, the new venture finally got the green light from council planners last month, with the doors now open to Shropshire's newest gym - with owners saying they hoping to create a "community feel" which is lacking from other venues.

New business Unity 4 Performance, founded by four local friends with a shared passion for fitness, say they're delighted to have launched following "months of hard work".

Dan and Delyth Sissons of new business Unity 4 Performance gym in Morda, Oswestry. Photo: Tim Thursfield

One of the business' co-owners, Dan Sissons, was forced to retire from a promising rugby career after tearing a knee ligament, before moving into cross-fit competitions to continue his passion for training and competition.

Now a weightlifting coach, he says Unity 4 aims to bring a "fresh approach" to training by focusing on small-group sessions, expert coaching, and a welcoming community spirit.

And the formula seems to be working - with the business seeing full classes and a steady stream of memberships since opening their doors at the beginning of the month.

Unity 4 Performance gym has opened for business in Morda, Oswestry. Photo: Tim Thursfield

"It's been a really good start, and the response has been really positive," said Dan.

"We've had plenty of members join already and classes are full up from people travelling in from Shrewsbury and from all over the county, so we're really pleased so far.

"Obviously it was a huge relief to get the planning permission through, we've invested quite a bit of money into the facilties and it was sat being unused while we were waiting - and of course we still have rent and overheads going out, so it's been a huge relief to finally get going and doing what we love.

"You don't need to know anything, you don't need any experience whatsoever, everything is coached and taken forward. We're trying to build a supportive community which is a bit more than a gym, just to bring people together in the love of fitness."

The gym is based in new units built on Mile End Business Park on the outskirts of Oswestry.