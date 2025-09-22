Is this the world's largest rubber duck: Giant sculpture unveiled at Shropshire visitor attraction

The British Ironwork Centre, based on the outskirts of Oswestry, has revealed its latest artwork - and the message behind it.

The centre has become famous for its stunning creations, from giant transformers to political statements.

Clive Knowles, the centre's chairman, said the idea behind the latest piece of work is to raise awareness of the issues of plastic pollution.

The latest sculpture unveiled at The British Ironwork Centre.

He said: "The overwhelming reason for creating this sculpture, is to again raise the alarm over rising plastic pollution.

"With most people thinking, its being suppressed or even in decline, the truth is radically quite the reverse.

"Global plastic production and waste are projected to nearly triple by 2040, regardless of all advances in waste management.

"Current government policies are woefully inadequate, to make any noticeable impact on this crisis - governments across the world, have to make far greater strides towards outlawing plastic products, especially packaging.

"Growing populations and incomes worldwide are driving a relentless increase in the amount of plastics being produced and quickly thereafter disregarded.

"Here at the Ironworks, we are always trying to marry visual recycled art projects with addressing social and environmental issues.

"The sculpture has been placed on public display in the sculpture park and from our research - it's the largest rubber duck, made from recycled scrap auto parts in the world."